ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Friday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Friday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheesy ham and potato soup with toasted ham sandwich
Tuesday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese
Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies
Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and rainbow sherbet
Friday: Chicken fried rice with egg roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Pork fried rice with fortune cookie
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and rainbow sherbet
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.