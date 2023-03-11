ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Friday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Friday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheesy ham and potato soup with toasted ham sandwich

Tuesday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese

Wednesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies

Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and rainbow sherbet

Friday: Chicken fried rice with egg roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Pork fried rice with fortune cookie

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Corn dog with funnel cake and rainbow sherbet

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

