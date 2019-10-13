LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pork cutlet with gravy, rice, cheesy broccoli and cauliflower and butterscotch pudding
Tuesday:Turkey Tetrazzini, bread, pea salad and spice cake
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato, corn casserole and Rice Crispy bar
Thursday: Chicken bacon salad with dressing, bread stick, strawberry Jell-O and chocolate chunk cookie
Friday: Chili dogs, chips, broccoli cauliflower salad and apple dump cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet group.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy 4 You class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computers; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., First Gold, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., WYO Vision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud with Devon; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
