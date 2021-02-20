ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites
Friday: Chocolate muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Orange chicken with rice
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Steak fingers with roasted potato wedges
Friday: Ground beef nachos with pica and apple churro; Westwood: sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni calzone with sweet corn
Tuesday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich with cherry Craisins
Thursday: Buffalo chili and cinnamon roll
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with barbecue chips
