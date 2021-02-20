ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites

Friday: Chocolate muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Orange chicken with rice

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Steak fingers with roasted potato wedges

Friday: Ground beef nachos with pica and apple churro; Westwood: sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni calzone with sweet corn

Tuesday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich with cherry Craisins

Thursday: Buffalo chili and cinnamon roll

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with barbecue chips

