ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri Grain

Thursday: Pancake on a stick

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried black beans

Tuesday: Roast pork loin with baked potato and dinner roll

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice and apple churro

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday:  All-beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges and baked beans (Westood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots

Tuesday: Walking taco with apple churro

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with veggie wild rice and biscuit

