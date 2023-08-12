LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salsa pork chops, au gratin potatoes, lima beans, fresh orange, butterscotch pudding

Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwich, pasta corn salad, chips, strawberry Jell-O

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, fruit cocktail, Rice Krispy bar

Thursday: Lasagna, garlic toast, tomato/cucumber salad, fresh grapes, brownie

Friday: Chef salad, cheesy pinwheel, fresh banana, pumpkin pie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

