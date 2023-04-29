ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal with toast
Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Supreme or hot Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese
Friday: Baha pork tacos with refried beans and chips and queso; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey and ham sub sandwich with string cheese
Tuesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with garlic veggies
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas
Friday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and apple churro
