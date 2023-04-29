ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Apple cinnamon oatmeal with toast

Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Supreme or hot Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese

Friday: Baha pork tacos with refried beans and chips and queso; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey and ham sub sandwich with string cheese

Tuesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with garlic veggies

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas

Friday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and apple churro

