ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day (4-day school: cereal or yogurt)

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day

Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cottage cheese cucumber salad

Thursday: Chicken tacos with chips and fresh made guacamole

Friday: Pancakes with scrambled eggs and sausage patty

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Closed for Veterans Day (4-day schools: cook's choice)

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Turkey sub with watermelon Jell-O and M&M cookie

Thursday: Chicken tacos with chips and fresh made guacamole

Friday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.