ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy Round

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy Round

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans

Tuesday: Vegetable chow mein with egg roll

Wednesday: Spicy or regular chicken strips with tater tots

Thursday: French toast sticks with turkey bacon, breakfast potatoes

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni or sausage pizza with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit

Thursday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries

Friday: Chicken chow mein with fortune cookie

