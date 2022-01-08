ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy Round
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cinnamon Healthy Round
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans
Tuesday: Vegetable chow mein with egg roll
Wednesday: Spicy or regular chicken strips with tater tots
Thursday: French toast sticks with turkey bacon, breakfast potatoes
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni or sausage pizza with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit
Thursday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries
Friday: Chicken chow mein with fortune cookie
