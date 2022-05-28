LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed in honor of Memorial Day

Tuesday: Hot dogs, tater tots, 3 bean salad, banana, vanilla pudding

Wednesday: Scalloped potato sausage casserole, peas and carrots, dinner roll, blueberry delight

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, small salad, peaches, brownie

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, carrots, cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed in honor of Memorial Day

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards; 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing

