ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken stir fry with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Four-meat calzone with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll

Friday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with waffle fries; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Tuesday: Chicken fajita with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with potato chips

Thursday: Turkey sub sandwich with apple crisp

Friday: Cowboy totchos with apple churro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.