ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Thursday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Thursday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw; Westwood, hot dog or cheeseburger with potato chips and watermelon

Tuesday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick; Westwood, sack lunch

Wednesday: Steak fingers with French fries; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Walking taco with chipotle black beans

Friday: Hot dog or cheeseburger with potato chips and watermelon

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Wednesday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Thursday: Baked chicken Alfredo with bread stick

Friday: Hot dog with potato chips and watermelon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.