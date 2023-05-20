ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Thursday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw; Westwood, hot dog or cheeseburger with potato chips and watermelon
Tuesday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick; Westwood, sack lunch
Wednesday: Steak fingers with French fries; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Walking taco with chipotle black beans
Friday: Hot dog or cheeseburger with potato chips and watermelon
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Wednesday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Thursday: Baked chicken Alfredo with bread stick
Friday: Hot dog with potato chips and watermelon
