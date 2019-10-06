LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Potato-crusted cod, long-grain wild rice, muffin, coleslaw and lemon pudding
Tuesday: Taco salad with sour cream and salsa, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and apple fritter
Wednesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, roll and lemon bar
Thursday: Chicken rice broccoli casserole, apple carrot salad, garlic stick and assorted ice cream
Friday: Honey-glazed ham, wheat bread, baked potato, steamed cabbage and cherry fluff
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, card making.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy 4 You class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, digestive series class, computer class.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., hair, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud with Devon; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.