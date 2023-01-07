ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy chorizo with scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt
Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Italian meatballs and marinara with garlic bread and veggies
Tuesday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Barbecue burnt ends with baked beans and roll
Thursday: Steak fingers with tater tots
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with ham and Swiss sandwich; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe with roasted potato wedges
Wednesday: Pork tamale with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with bread stick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.