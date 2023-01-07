ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy chorizo with scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt

Friday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Italian meatballs and marinara with garlic bread and veggies

Tuesday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Barbecue burnt ends with baked beans and roll

Thursday: Steak fingers with tater tots

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with ham and Swiss sandwich; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: Pork tamale with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with bread stick

