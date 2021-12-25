LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Honey mustard chicken, green beans, potato wedges, scone, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Chili, corn bread, cheese stick, cherry turnover
Wednesday: French dip, coleslaw, tater tots, rainbow sherbet
Thursday: Meatloaf, sweet potato, California blend vegetables, bread pudding
Friday: Closed — Happy New Year
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., Line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 10-11 a.m., Exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: Closed
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.