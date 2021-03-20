ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with fries

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Steak fingers with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Friday: Ground beef nachos with apple churro; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with green beans

Tuesday: Meatball Marinara bowl with garlic bread

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with cottage cheese

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with barbecue chips

