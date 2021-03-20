ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with fries
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Steak fingers with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Friday: Ground beef nachos with apple churro; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with green beans
Tuesday: Meatball Marinara bowl with garlic bread
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with cottage cheese
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with barbecue chips
