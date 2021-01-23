ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with apple churro
Thursday: Chicken strips with fries
Friday: General Tso's chicken with rice; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with sweet corn
Tuesday: Beef tacos with apple churro
Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage links
Thursday: Orange chicken with rice
Friday: Turkey sub with Scooby snack
