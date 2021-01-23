ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with apple churro

Thursday: Chicken strips with fries

Friday: General Tso's chicken with rice; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with sweet corn

Tuesday: Beef tacos with apple churro

Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage links

Thursday: Orange chicken with rice

Friday: Turkey sub with Scooby snack

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.