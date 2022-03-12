ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Bagel with cream cheese

Friday:Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters

Wednesday: Chicken wings with fries, biscuit and honey

Thursday: Irish beef stew with soda bread

Friday: Chicken tortilla soup with jalapeño cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Egg roll with vegetable fried rice

Tuesday: Pork tamales with tajin black beans

Wednesday: Pancakes with sausage patty

Thursday: Shepherd's pie with biscuit-n-honey

Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

