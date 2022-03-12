ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Bagel with cream cheese
Friday:Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters
Wednesday: Chicken wings with fries, biscuit and honey
Thursday: Irish beef stew with soda bread
Friday: Chicken tortilla soup with jalapeño cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Egg roll with vegetable fried rice
Tuesday: Pork tamales with tajin black beans
Wednesday: Pancakes with sausage patty
Thursday: Shepherd's pie with biscuit-n-honey
Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
