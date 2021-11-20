LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salmon or crab cakes, breaded shrimp, rice, coleslaw, Oreo pudding

Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, pumpkin pie

Wednesday: Ham, scrambled eggs, potato cubes, French toast bake, juice

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:30-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., Movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: Center closing at noon - no activities

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

