LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tomato soup, BLT, dill pickle spear, pears and ginger cookie
Tuesday: Beef stew, pickled beets, bread, cheese stick and blueberry crumble bars
Wednesday: Hamburgers with all the fixings, potato chips, macaroni salad and ice cream bar
Thursday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll, cranberry fluff and a brownie
Friday: Rainbow salad with dressing, French bread pizza, fruit cup and raisin oatmeal cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, card making, cribbage.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting, Healhty 4 You class; 10 a.m., movement with laughter class, digestive series class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., hair, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking, computers; 10 a.m., AARP Shredding Day; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Tin Lizzie; 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 1 p.m., CCH chronic pain class.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.