LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Tomato soup, BLT, dill pickle spear, pears and ginger cookie

Tuesday: Beef stew, pickled beets, bread, cheese stick and blueberry crumble bars

Wednesday: Hamburgers with all the fixings, potato chips, macaroni salad and ice cream bar

Thursday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll, cranberry fluff and a brownie

Friday: Rainbow salad with dressing, French bread pizza, fruit cup and raisin oatmeal cookie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, card making, cribbage.

Tuesday:  9 a.m., painting, Healhty 4 You class; 10 a.m., movement with laughter class, digestive series class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.

Wednesday:  9 a.m., hair, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking, computers; 10 a.m., AARP Shredding Day; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.

Thursday: 9 a.m., Tin Lizzie;  10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.

Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 1 p.m., CCH chronic pain class.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.