ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Wednesday: Toad in a hole with bacon

Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Wednesday: Toad in a hole with bacon

Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans

Tuesday: Beef pot roast with veggies and dinner roll

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with garlic veggies

Friday: Cheeseburger with spudsters

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham and turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans

Wednesday: Grilled cheese with tomato soup

Thursday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes and gravy

Friday: Pork and veggie egg roll with fried rice

