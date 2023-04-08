ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Wednesday: Toad in a hole with bacon
Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Wednesday: Toad in a hole with bacon
Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans
Tuesday: Beef pot roast with veggies and dinner roll
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with garlic veggies
Friday: Cheeseburger with spudsters
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham and turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans
Wednesday: Grilled cheese with tomato soup
Thursday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes and gravy
Friday: Pork and veggie egg roll with fried rice
