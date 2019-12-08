ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Pancake on a stick
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger or veggie burger with chipolte roasted sweet potatoes
Tuesday: Meat Lovers or Supreme pizza with cottage cheese cucumber salad
Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Meatball sub with green beans
Friday: French toast sticks with bacon and breakfast potatoes (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich with baked chips
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice
Thursday: Taco burger with seasoned tater tots
Friday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies
