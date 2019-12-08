ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Pancake on a stick

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger or veggie burger with chipolte roasted sweet potatoes

Tuesday: Meat Lovers or Supreme pizza with cottage cheese cucumber salad

Wednesday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Meatball sub with green beans

Friday: French toast sticks with bacon and breakfast potatoes (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich with baked chips

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice

Thursday: Taco burger with seasoned tater tots

Friday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.