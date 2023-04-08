LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Melt-in-your-mouth chicken, rice pilaf, zucchini, apple fritter

Tuesday: Parmesan pork chop, Au gratin potatoes, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, rice krispy bar

Wednesday: French toast bake, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, potato cubes, juice cup

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches, white chocolate macadamia cookie

Friday: Taco salad (lettuce, meat, chips), black beans, hot baked apples, churro

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

