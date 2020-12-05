ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: N/A
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Steak fingers and fries with dinner roll
Tuesday: Italian sausage ravioli with marinara and breadstick
Wednesday: Chicken stir fry with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Corn dog with sweet potato puffs
Friday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans (sack lunch at Westwood)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled cheese with potato chips
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty
Thursday: Chicken tacos with apple churro
Friday: Beef hot dog with baked beans
