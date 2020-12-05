ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: N/A

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Steak fingers and fries with dinner roll

Tuesday: Italian sausage ravioli with marinara and breadstick

Wednesday: Chicken stir fry with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Corn dog with sweet potato puffs

Friday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans (sack lunch at Westwood)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled cheese with potato chips

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty

Thursday: Chicken tacos with apple churro

Friday: Beef hot dog with baked beans

