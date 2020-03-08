ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Oatmeal

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Pancakes in a bag

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with chipotle sweet potato wedges

Thursday: Chicken strips with tater tots, honey and biscuit

Friday: French toast and sausage breakfast sandwich with hash brown patties (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Hard shell tacos with refried beans

Tuesday: Ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with barbecue baked beans

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Friday: Open-face chicken sandwich with sweet corn

