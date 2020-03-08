ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Oatmeal
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Pancakes in a bag
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with chipotle sweet potato wedges
Thursday: Chicken strips with tater tots, honey and biscuit
Friday: French toast and sausage breakfast sandwich with hash brown patties (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Hard shell tacos with refried beans
Tuesday: Ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with barbecue baked beans
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Friday: Open-face chicken sandwich with sweet corn
