LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Scalloped potato and ham casserole, power greens vegetables, bread, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo over noodles, tropical fruit, side salad, garlic toast
Wednesday: Western omelet, bacon, hash brown patty, juice cup, scone
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll, Jell-O whip
Friday: Chicken tacos, black beans and rice, hot baked apples, vanilla ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
