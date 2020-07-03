LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cod loin, long-grain wild rice, country veggies, Mandarin oranges with pineapple
Tuesday: Hamburgers, tater tots, three-bean salad and ambrosia
Wednesday: Pineapple ham, sweet potato, creamed corn, bread and chocolate cream pie
Thursday: Taco salad, pinto beans, applesauce Jell-O and choco chip cookie
Friday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no activities are being held at the Campbell County Senior Center.
