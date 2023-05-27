LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Hot dogs, tater tots, 3 bean salad, fresh banana, chocolate pudding - (Vets breakfast)
Wednesday: Spanish rice casserole, corn, bread stick, peach crisp
Thursday: Chef salad, chicken rice soup, hot pretzel with cheese, tapioca pudding
Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
