ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cereal of yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Breakfast burrito

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Mini French toast

Friday: Muffin and string cheese

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted sweet potato wedges

Tuesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cucumber cottage cheese salad

Wednesday: Orange chicken with wild rice

Thursday: Meatball sub with sweet corn and black bean brownie

Friday: French toast sticks with scrambled eggs and sausage patty (sack lunch at Westwood)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Chicken-fried rice with egg roll

Thursday: Taco burger with refried beans

Friday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies

