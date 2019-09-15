ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Cereal of yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Breakfast burrito
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Mini French toast
Friday: Muffin and string cheese
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted sweet potato wedges
Tuesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cucumber cottage cheese salad
Wednesday: Orange chicken with wild rice
Thursday: Meatball sub with sweet corn and black bean brownie
Friday: French toast sticks with scrambled eggs and sausage patty (sack lunch at Westwood)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Chicken-fried rice with egg roll
Thursday: Taco burger with refried beans
Friday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies
