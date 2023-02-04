ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice

Tuesday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with sweet corn

Wednesday: Honey barbecue chicken legs with garlic veggies

Thursday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans

Friday: Pot roast and veggies with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Baked chicken fettuccine Alfredo with garlic bread

Wednesday: Loaded ground beef totchos with apple churro

Thursday: Hot dog with baked beans

Friday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie

