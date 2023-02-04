ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Thursday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice
Tuesday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with sweet corn
Wednesday: Honey barbecue chicken legs with garlic veggies
Thursday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans
Friday: Pot roast and veggies with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Baked chicken fettuccine Alfredo with garlic bread
Wednesday: Loaded ground beef totchos with apple churro
Thursday: Hot dog with baked beans
Friday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie
