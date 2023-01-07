LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salsa chicken over rice, California vegetables, garlic toast, Hawaiian fluff

Tuesday: Taco bake, pinto beans, pears, filled churro

Wednesday: French bread pizza, cucumber/tomato salad, Jell-O whip, raisin oatmeal cookie

Thursday: Sliced ham, sweet potato, winter blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, tapioca pudding

Friday: Seafood lettuce salad (shrimp and crab), potato/bacon soup, apple fritter

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.

