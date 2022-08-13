LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Smoked sausage with pasta, green beans, pretzel sticks with cheese, chocolate cherry pudding

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, lima beans, M&M cookie, lime Jell-O with pears

Wednesday: Taco salad, pinto beans, Dorito chips, hot apple churro

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, creamed corn, dinner roll, watermelon

Friday: Bacon mushroom burger, macaroni salad, chips, strawberry shortcake

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; book club, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)

