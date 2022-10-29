ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Pancake with sausage patty
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast
Friday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Pancake with sausage patty
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast
Friday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Roasted beast with mischievous mashed taters, repulsive roll and witches brew
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken lo mein with fortune cookie
Wednesday: Loaded cheesy potato soup with ham and swiss sub
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with cottage cheese
Friday: Steak fingers with spudsters and bean salad; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Roasted beast with mischievous mashed taters, repulsive roll and witches brew
Tuesday: Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Egg roll with fried rice
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with garlic veggies
Friday: Hot dog with baked beans
