ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Pancake with sausage patty

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast

Friday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Pancake with sausage patty

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast

Friday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Roasted beast with mischievous mashed taters, repulsive roll and witches brew

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken lo mein with fortune cookie

Wednesday: Loaded cheesy potato soup with ham and swiss sub

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with cottage cheese

Friday: Steak fingers with spudsters and bean salad; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Roasted beast with mischievous mashed taters, repulsive roll and witches brew

Tuesday: Hawaiian pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Egg roll with fried rice

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with garlic veggies

Friday: Hot dog with baked beans

