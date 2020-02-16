ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Thursday: Cinnamon bagels
Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Wednesday: Italian sausage ravioli with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with Grog's bean salad
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice
Thursday: Supreme nachos and tajin black beans
Friday: Meatball sub sandwich with garlic veggies
