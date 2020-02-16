ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Thursday: Cinnamon bagels

Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Wednesday: Italian sausage ravioli with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with Grog's bean salad

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice

Thursday: Supreme nachos and tajin black beans

Friday: Meatball sub sandwich with garlic veggies

