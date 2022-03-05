LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Salsa chicken, au gratin potatoes, chuckwagon corn, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, chips, pears, lemon bar
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, five-way vegetables, pumpkin mousse
Thursday: Chef salad, soft pretzel with cheese sauce, sugar cookie, fruit cocktail
Friday: Tuna sandwich, tomato soup, dill pickle spear, peach Jell-O
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m. Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
