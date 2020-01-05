LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Bacon Swiss burger, tater tots, marinated veggie cup and chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Chicken ala king over a biscuit, sweet potato, winter blend veggies and Jell-O whip
Wednesday: Chef's salad with dressing, potato soup and a banana
Thursday: Salisbury steak, baked potato, bread, green peas and ice cream
Friday: White chicken chili, corn bread, veggie cup with ranch and berry crisp
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, stamping, card making, pool tournament.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement with laughter class, computers; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics, hair; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
