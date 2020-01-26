ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bar

Wednesday: Yogurt with Animal Crackers

Thursday: Mini sausage bites in a bag

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Roast pork loin with baked potato, green beans and roll

Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans and raspberry churro

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice

Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: All beef hot dog with coleslaw (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with raspberry churro

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with potato wedges

Wednesday:  Pepperoni munchable with cottage cheese

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato, biscuit and hot chocolate

