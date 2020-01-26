ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bar
Wednesday: Yogurt with Animal Crackers
Thursday: Mini sausage bites in a bag
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Roast pork loin with baked potato, green beans and roll
Tuesday: Walking taco with refried beans and raspberry churro
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice
Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: All beef hot dog with coleslaw (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with raspberry churro
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich with potato wedges
Wednesday: Pepperoni munchable with cottage cheese
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato, biscuit and hot chocolate
