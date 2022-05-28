Tetsuo and Sandra Ota will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house June 4 at their home in Gillette.
They were married June 2, 1972, in Story.
Tetsuo and Sandra moved the family to Gillette from Casper in 1981. Tetsuo started working at the coal mine and continued until his retirement. Sandra started at the hospital where she also worked until her retirement.
Celebrating with them are their three children and five grandchildren: son Lance Ota and grandchildren Jayden and Bryton Ota; daughter Janell Uhler and Joe Uhler with grandchildren Carter, Kadence and Cohen; and son Trent Ota.
Friends are invited to the celebration taking place at 1701 Carrington Ave. in the Otas’ yard next to a beautiful koi pond from 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.