Dommer-LaFaso

Abby Dommer and Tony LaFaso
Abby Dommer and Tony LaFaso, both of Denver, Colorado, plan to marry Aug. 28 at Devils Tower.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Bruce and Pam Dommer of Gillette. The groom-to-be is the son of Robert and Deb LaFaso of Cheyenne.
She is a 2013 graduate of Campbell County High School who earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting in 2017 and a Master of Science degree in 2018, both from the University of Wyoming. She is a certified public accountant and works as an auditor at DaVita Kidney Care.
He graduated in 2013 from Cheyenne Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from UW in 2017 in energy systems engineering. He earned a Master of Science in 2018 in engineering management from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a senior energy analyst at Ascend Analytics.
