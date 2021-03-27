MADDISYN MAJORS and LOGAN GEISER
Majors-Geiser
Maddisyn Majors and Logan Geiser, both of Gillette, were married March 20 during a ceremony at All Souls Episcopal Church in Kaycee.
The bride is the daughter of Kodi and Bart Majors of Gillette. The groom is the son of Hollie and Kyle Hall and Jeremy Geiser, all of Gillette.
She is a 2020 graduate of Thunder Basin High School and will pursue a degree in biology.
He also is a 2020 graduate of Thunder Basin High School and is attending the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, in the U.S. Marine Corps.
