Naramore 50th Anniversary
Jim and Karen Naramore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 9, 2022.
The milestone was spent with their four kids and seven grandchildren in northwest Arkansas, where they originally met as students at John Brown University.
After meeting in choir class at John Brown University, Jim and Karen’s first date was a football game at the University of Arkansas vs. Wichita State. This was followed by dinner at Mary Maestri’s in Tontitown, Arkansas, a movie, and finally, pizza at Shotgun Sam’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
They married on July 9, 1972 at North Platte Berean Church in Nebraska.
Celebrating with them on their wedding day were friends and family, including Jim’s father Kenneth and mother Joan, and Karen’s father Leon and mother Lois.
Jim and Karen then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Omaha, Nebraska, before returning to Gillette in 1980.
Since then, Jim and Karen have been a large part of the Gillette community, building the family health physician’s practice, numerous churches, and a vibrant network of friends and family.
Their marriage is filled with adventure, including cross country road trips and a venture to Italy. They also enjoy daily activities of improving their home, working on the lawn and garden, bird watching, golfing, and hosting friends and family.
Throughout their life together, their strong Christian faith and support for their four children and their respective families have been the consistent themes, as well as their unending love and devotion to each other.
Celebrating with Jim and Karen are their four children with their spouses and seven grandchildren: daughter Lindsay Naramore; daughter Marissa Peterson (Aric) with grandchildren Mallory, Ashlee, and Arica; daughter Jessica McDonald (Kyle) with grandchildren Emmet, Boone, Audrey and pending newborn; and son Marcus Naramore (Brooke).
Jim and Karen’s commitment to each other through the ups and downs of life is an inspiration to their family, friends, and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.