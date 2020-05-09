Brooke Nicole Nelson and James Marcus Naramore
Nelson-Naramore
Brooke Nicole Nelson and James Marcus Naramore, both of Seattle, Washington, were married at a 5 p.m. ceremony Sept. 7, 2019, at the Rock Pond Winery in Chelan, Washington.
The bride is the daughter of Barney Nelson of Portland, Oregon, and Cathy Nelson of Seattle.
She is a 2008 graduate of Southridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon, and a 2010 graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Los Angeles, California. She also earned a certificate in makeup design from the Makeup Designory in Burbank, California, and earned her esthetician license in 2018 from Evergreen Beauty College in Bellevue, Washington. She works as a licensed esthetician.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. James J. Naramore of Gillette.
He graduated from Campbell County High school in 2004 and from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. He completed boot camp for Teach for America in Atlanta, Georgia, before teaching sophomore English for three years at Abraham Lincoln High School in Denver. He graduated from the Ross School of Business University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2014, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. He is director of business development and marketing at a start-up in Seattle.
