Bradford 50th Anniversary
Dick and Linda Bradford were married Aug. 19, 1972, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle.
They met while attending Newcastle High School. Dick graduated Newcastle High School in 1970 and went to work for True Oil. Linda graduated in 1972 and after the couple married they lived in Clareton until 1974. They moved to Casper, where Dick continued working for True Oil and Linda earned her associate’s degree in accounting from Casper College and worked for Darenco Inc.
While living for a short while in Moorcroft, Dick began working for Amax Coal. The couple moved to Gillette in 1979.
Dick continued working for Amax Coal and Linda worked for Harder Construction until 1981, when they started their family. In 2000, Linda began working for a local State Farm office, and then for Gases Plus. In 2006, she began working for Foundation Coal until leaving in 2013. Dick retired from the coal mine in 2015 after 36 years.
The couple have two children, Jenny Bradford of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Kristin (John) Cina of Black Hawk, South Dakota. The couple also have two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.