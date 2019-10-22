SHIRLEY SUTFIN, 68, and HEATHER THOMAS, 33, have been charged with drug crimes after police searched their home on South Miller Avenue on Oct. 5. Sutfin has been charged with felony possession of meth. Thomas has been charged with possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of possession of heroin and marijuana and using marijuana. Police had gone to the home about stolen property, but smelled burning marijuana coming from the home. When Sutfin wouldn’t let them in, they applied for a search warrant. The resulting search turned up about 14 grams of meth in two bags in a small safe and a bag containing 0.5 grams along with drug paraphernalia and a digital scale in a dresser in her bedroom, according to court documents. When officers initially inquired about the smell of marijuana, Thomas said she had smoked a roach. A later search of her room turned up meth in several locations in her room but she denied it was hers. They also found a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a safe that was later opened to reveal 17.6 grams of meth, 0.5 grams of heroin and 0.75 grams of marijuana as well as another digital scale, according to court documents.
