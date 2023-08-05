AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHARLES R. REICHENBACH, 53, was charged July 15 in Circuit Court with strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor domestic battery. He’s accused of strangling his wife and breaking three bones in her face. Their son reported a fight between the two July 15 and said that his mom was locked in her car with a bloody nose, bruised face and black eye. When deputies arrived, they met with the woman and two kids about a quarter-mile from their residence. The woman told deputies that the family had been at the Sand Creek poker float earlier that day and she and Reichenbach had been drinking. The kids drove them home and Reichenbach got “handsy” in the car. She told him no because the kids were in the car. When they got home, Reichenbach was upset and throwing things around the house. They began yelling at each other and she placed her hand on his chest telling him to leave. He then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into the pantry. One of their children helped her to a bedroom and Reichenbach came in multiple times yelling and telling her to leave. He then allegedly entered the room, grabbed her by the neck with both hands and shoved her onto the bed. They then fought, with her defending herself while Reichenbach hit her multiple times. She eventually made it to a vehicle and locked herself in and her kids drove her away. Deputies went to their home and found Reichenbach. He said that there were no issues between him and his wife until she became “nasty and vicious” when they got home. He said he defended himself by grabbing her arms and holding her back, but could not answer certain specific questions deputies asked him about where the incident occurred and how it moved locations within their home. At the hospital, the woman was told she had three orbital fractures in her face and a maxillary sinus fracture, according to court documents.
DEBORAH L. KELHI, 45, was charged July 7 in Circuit Court with aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor unlawful contact. She’s accused of pulling a knife on a teenager and spitting on him. Police responded the morning of July 4 to the report that Kelhi had “pulled a knife” on her daughter’s boyfriend. They had locked themselves in a bedroom and Kelhi was gone when police arrived. Officers saw blood on the driveway, the porch and on the door handle of the residence. Police announced themselves but no one responded, then they entered the residence, due to the nature of the report and finding blood at the scene. Eventually the two teenagers emerged from the room saying “where is she?” The boyfriend, 18, said that he’s lived in the home for about three months and woke up that morning to find Kelhi standing over him. She then allegedly spit on his face. The woman then allegedly went to get a large knife from the kitchen and held it in her fist with the blade pointing down. He said she began sharpening the knife with a crazed look on her face. He said she then charged toward him with the knife pointing toward him. He then grabbed a coatrack to defend himself. Police found her blue Ford Focus down the road with blood all over it and the outside door handle, but she was not in it at the time, according to court documents.
DRUGS
TINA M. KOHL, 27, was charged July 24 in Circuit Court with felony fentanyl possession and misdemeanor counts of meth, liquid meth and THC possession and use of a controlled substance. Police responded before 4 a.m. July 23 to TownePlace Suites after a smoke detector went off in Kohl’s room. When they arrived, she was in a white 2019 Dodge 1500 parked diagonally in a parking space and said she had been burning sage in her room. Officers said she showed signs of meth and opiate use, as she would veer from being jittery to nodding off. A police dog indicated that drugs were in the truck and officers found 7.7 grams of fentanyl pills, 3 grams of meth with packaging and folded tin foil with suspected fentanyl residue. They also found a syringe with a misdemeanor amount of liquid meth. She admitted the drugs were hers and allowed police to search her hotel room where they found a THC vape pen, according to court documents.
CHRISTOPHER M. EAGLEROAD, 43, waived his preliminary hearing July 18 and was bound over to District Court for possession of Clonazepam, a felony for his third or subsequent possession offense. A probation and parole officer wanted to make a home visit and search at a residence belonging to Jeannie Ross, who had told her officer that she was leaving town the day prior but never left. After taking a while to answer the door, Ross opened it and said her boyfriend Eagleroad was also there but in the shower. He came out soon after. She allowed a search of the residence but Eagleroad objected to his belongings being searched. Eventually he agreed and pointed to a duffle bag that was his. Inside, police found a marijuana pipe and grinder. A police dog indicated drugs were in a black safe and briefcase. Police found one blue pill, identified as Xanax, according to court documents. Eagleroad has prior possession convictions from Fremont County in 2004, March 2007 and two from October 2015.
TOD B. CLISBY, 68, was charged June 8 in Circuit Court with felony meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was involved with a woman June 7 who was wanted for suspicious behavior earlier that day. Police found and arrested her for use of a controlled substance and went to the hotel room she shared with Clisby. He allowed a search of his room but nothing was found. He then allowed a search of his 1999 white Ford Ranger with Washington plates. While searching the vehicle, they found two glass meth pipes and about 5.17 grams of marijuana. Inside a metal Seattle Mariners tin, police found about 3.81 grams of meth, according to court documents.
TORI B. SHEPARD, 39, was given suspended five- to seven- and three- to five-year sentences June 22 for felony counts of fentanyl and meth possession. The sentences are set to run concurrent and come with a 161-day split-sentence in jail, with credit for all 161 days already served. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave Shepard three years of supervised probation, a $1,725 fine and ordered that she complete high intensity residential substance abuse treatment. Police responded to the report of a man smoking fentanyl in a white Ford Escape parked outside of the Ramada Inn about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. No one was in the SUV when an officer arrived. There were two small blue pills stamped “M,” suspected as fentanyl “blues,” and tin foil with burn residue. Another pill was visible inside. The SUV remotely unlocked while the officer was near it and Shepard and ANDREW H. RICHWINE, 34, turned the corner toward the vehicle, but turned around and fled when they saw the officer. The officer told them to stop and they listened. Shepard denied having been in the vehicle that day. Richwine said the property in the SUV was his and it was searched, where 0.1 grams of liquid meth and three fentanyl pills were found. Shepard was searched at jail and eight fentanyl pills were found in her keychain. Police then searched their room at the Ramada Inn and found 111 fentanyl pills, about 6 grams of crystal meth, 3.5 grams of marijuana and 1 Xanax pill. There were various pieces of drug paraphernalia in the room as well. In all, officers found 121 fentanyl pills, 6 grams of crystal meth, 0.1 grams of liquid meth, 3.5 grams of marijuana and one Xanax pill, according to court documents.
THEFT
ROSA MAE MOSBY, 35, was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence and a suspended $2,000 fine for conspiracy to commit theft. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave her two years of supervised probation and a $825 fine at her July 12 sentencing. WILLIAM HAMILTON told a Sheriff’s deputy July 29, 2022 that while he was arrested in relation to an incident with Gillette police July 19 at the National 9, where he was living, his motorcycle left there had gone missing. The 2002 Harley Davidson Dynawide Glide, valued at $6,000, had two backpacks mounted to its back. The bags had various items, including the motorcycle title and a $150 cellphone. The motorcycle was registered to CURTIS TACITO and ROSA MAE MOSBY on July 21, 2022. The deputy found the motorcycle Sept. 22 outside of Tacito’s residence and it was impounded while he claimed to have bought it from Hamilton. He changed his story on who sold him the motorcycle multiple times. He said he bought it for $3,500 from a man named Rick, later identified as RONALD F. ARTH. Tacito told deputies he was desperate to get a new motorcycle because he had crashed the last one and would be kicked out of his motorcycle club. He said he had Mosby sign the title so it wouldn’t be taken from him by the IRS. Arth said he was asked by Mosby to pick the motorcycle up from the National 9 parking lot because it could not be started without a key and she did not want it stolen, according to court documents.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY
KARLA I. HOLGUIN FLORES, 28, was charged July 11 in Circuit Court with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, a felony, and misdemeanor battery. She’s accused of drunkenly pushing a teenager into a door frame and entering her residence without permission, looking for the girl’s mom. Police responded at about 2:45 a.m. June 3 when the teenager reported the assault. Flores allegedly pushed the teen out of the way and went inside looking for her mom before leaving with another woman. The girl’s mom returned home when police were there and said she had been in an argument with Flores at Boot Hill earlier that night. The teenager and mom went to the police department June 28 to see if they found the woman. They had not, but they were eventually able to track her down to an address on Kristan Avenue. Flores came to the police department voluntarily June 30. In an interview with police, she said that the night of June 2 she was at Ruby Tuesday’s for a birthday party then continued drinking at a friend’s home. She wasn’t able to get a hold of her husband that night and tracked the GPS in his truck. She found the truck and saw her husband and the mom in the truck together. The truck then sped off. Later, Flores went to the woman’s home and that’s when the interaction with the teenager occurred. Flores admitted to turning on a light in the living room to look for the mom and poking her finger into the teen’s shoulder, telling her to be more respectful, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.