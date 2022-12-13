ZACHARY T. STOTT, 29, and DAWN MAGDELANE MERDINK, 44, each waived their preliminary hearings Nov. 29 and were bound over to District Court on counts of felony fentanyl possession and intent to deliver fentanyl and felony meth possession and intent to deliver meth. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a 2021 Ford Escape driven by Stott with Merdink as a passenger on Highway 50 at about 7 a.m. Nov. 20. The registration did not match the vehicle and Stott took off driving at speeds of up to 120 mph after deputies asked them to step out of the car. Stott drove into oncoming traffic multiple times during the pursuit and almost collided with another vehicle near Moon Dancer Street. During the chase, Merdink was seen rummaging through the vehicle and dumping bags of suspected drugs out of the window. Stott eventually stopped the SUV on Pathfinder Circle and ran off on foot. He was caught in a field and detained. Merdink was also detained. Gillette police officers and agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the spots where drugs were thrown out of the window. About 96 grams of meth was recovered from those spots and more meth had been mashed into the ground and was unrecoverable. Numerous blue pills marked “M30,” suspected fentanyl, were also recovered. More meth and pills were found in the SUV when searched. DCI agents had sources that had been informing them that Stott and Merdink were distributing meth and fentanyl in Campbell County, according to court documents.
