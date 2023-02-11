RONALD F. ARTH, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to felony stalking and a misdemeanor protection order violation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III accepted his plea and withheld judgment, per a plea agreement that recommends a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation. Two more counts of protection order violation and a felony conspiracy to commit theft charge, from a separate case, were all dismissed, per the plea deal. The stalking and protection order violation counts are related to when officers responded to a domestic violence report Sept. 5 at about 1:40 p.m. between Arth and his ex-girlfriend, who had an active stalking protection order against him. A man answered the door and said the woman had left and that Arth was inside. The woman was contacted and said she woke up at about 1 a.m. to Arth standing over her in her apartment. He left and allegedly stole a $70 vape device in the process. She went to his home to get the vape device back which led to the fight officers first responded to. Arth would not leave his room or respond to officers, who eventually left and put out a 24-hour arrest-and-hold order for him. The next night, officers responded when his ex-girlfriend reported that Arth had showed up at her apartment, knocked at the door then left as the passenger of a white truck. Officers confirmed that the woman had an active protection order against him. Arth returned later at about 3 a.m. Sept. 7 and screamed for the woman to come to the door and officers responded, finding him down the street. Arth claimed he was walking home from Eastside Liquors and denied being at the apartment during either reported incident. Arth allowed a search of his phone and officers found several outgoing calls to the woman with a protection order against him, according to court documents. The conspiracy to commit theft count came when a Campbell County jail inmate told a Sheriff’s deputy July 29 that while he was arrested in relation to an incident with Gillette police July 19 at the National 9, where he was living, his motorcycle left there had gone missing. The 2002 Harley Davidson Dynawide Glide, valued at $6,000, had two backpacks mounted to its back. The bags had various items, including the motorcycle title and a $150 cellphone. The motorcycle was registered to Curtis Tacito and Rosa Mosby on July 21. The deputy found the motorcycle Sept. 22 outside of Tacito’s residence and it was impounded while he claimed to have bought it from Hamilton. He changed his story on who sold him the motorcycle multiple times. He said he bought it for $3,500 from a man named Rick, later identified as Arth. Tacito told deputies he was desperate to get a new motorcycle because he had crashed the last one and would be kicked out of his motorcycle club. He said he had Mosby sign the title so it wouldn’t be taken from him by the IRS. Arth said he was asked by Mosby to pick the motorcycle up from the National 9 parking lot because it could not be started without a key and she did not want it stolen, according to court documents.
