MATHEW ALEXANDER ENGEL, 18, has been charged in Circuit Court with aggravated eluding, a felony. He is accused of running from a sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over Aug. 28 on Highway 59 for traffic violations. When the deputy approached the black Dodge 3500, it turned around and sped northbound on Highway 59. It then went on North Garner Lake road, past Highway 51and the east Interstate 90 exchange, then turned west on Northern Drive, where it was clocked at 123 mph. It then turned north onto Garman Road, running stop signs at three intersections while speeding 72 mph. When it turned west on Hannum Road, it was traveling 89 mph in a 30 mph zone before reaching Highway 14-16 and then Little Powder River Road, where it drove into the oncoming lane at speeds of 103 mph before pulled into a junkyard and stopping. The driver ran into the junkyard and wasn’t found, but he left his wallet behind which identified him at Matthew Engle. Three juveniles were still in the truck, but they wouldn’t identify him. Inside the truck’s center console were three open bottles of crown royal. In the bed of the truck was an open cooler with a case of Busch Light beer and several empty beer cans in the bed of the truck. Engel turned himself in a few days later. He had a suspended license for driving while under the influence and a past conviction for misdemeanor eluding, according to court documents.
