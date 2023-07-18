SEXUAL BATTERY
PAYTON OLIVER, 19, was found guilty June 15 of sexual battery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and use of a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,760 fine.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
CHRISTOPHER LEE ESTENSON, 37, was found guilty June 26 of domestic battery. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, with credit for 28 days, a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
RODNEY WAYNE RUSSELL, 55, was found guilty June 30 of domestic battery, his second offense within five years. Phillips gave him a suspended 365-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
KRISSA A. HAYES, 31, was found guilty June 26 of domestic battery. Bartlett gave her 180 days in jail, with credit for 144 days and 66 left to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
THEFT
ALLEN M. SHIERS, 31, was found guilty July 6 of theft. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine. He is also ordered to pay $70.17 in restitution by Dec. 16.
INTERFERENCE
SAVANNA S. PETRIE, 31, was found guilty July 6 of interference with a peace officer. Phillips gave her a suspended 120-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CASEY R. ALEXANDER, 37, was found guilty July 5 of false imprisonment. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
ELUDING
BEAU JAMES YONKEE, 39, was found guilty June 30 of driving while under the influence of alcohol, his third offense within 10 years, and fleeing or attempting to elude the police. Phillips gave him suspended 180-day sentences, to run concurrent, with credit for 19 days served. Yonkee was also given a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,740 fine.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
JAMES MICHAEL KENNAH, 21, was found guilty July 10 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence and a $220 fine.
TIFFANY S. JACKSON, 24, was found guilty June 15 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave her a $420 fine.
SUSPENDED LICENSE
ALDO A. VARELA RAMIREZ, 26, was found guilty July 10 of driving while under suspension, his second or greater offense. Bartlett gave him 30 days in jail, with 23 days suspended and seven left to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
JACKIE G. DEBOER, 54, was found guilty June 30 of driving while under suspension. Phillips gave her credit for five days served in jail, six months of unsupervised probation and a $70 fine.
JEREMY A. ZIEGLER, 42, was found guilty June 29 of driving while under suspension and not having proof of insurance. Phillips gave him 30 days in jail, with 15 days suspended and credit for 15 served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DRUGS
CURTIS W. MARTINEK, 55, was found guilty July 6 of meth possession. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
MARTI SUE ROBY, 55, was found guilty July 6 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave her credit for two days served in jail and a $520 fine.
DANIEL R. EDELMAN, 41, was found guilty June 20 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a year of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
MICHELLE LEE WILLIAMS, 46, was found guilty June 27 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave her 90 days in jail, with 80 days suspended, credit for four and six left to serve. Williams was also given a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
CHRISTOPHER SWARTWOOD, 45, was found guilty June 29 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave him a suspended 365-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $120 fine.
JODI A. HAGER, 31, was found guilty June 29 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave him a 365-day sentence, with 335 days suspended, credit for 16 and 14 days left to serve. Hager was also given a year of unsupervised probation and a $120 fine.
JUSTINA CAMPBELL, 28, was found guilty June 21 of crystal meth possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
TRYSTIN HEER, 19, was found guilty June 14 of use of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of supervised probation and a $470 fine.
SHERRI JACKSON, 50, was found guilty June 13 of meth, eszopiclone and lorazepam possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 365-day sentence, concurrent, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,910 fine.
HALEY B. SIEK, 27, was found guilty June 12 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave her 365 days in jail, with 320 day suspended and credit for 45 days served. Siek also was given a year of unsupervised probation and a $870 fine.
JACOB BRIAN SMITH, 39, was found guilty June 8 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave him a 90-day sentence, with 75 days suspended and credit for 15 days served. Smith also was given six months of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
SHELBY SHERROD, 31, was found guilty July 6 of driving while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
LAKOTA MARRIOT, 33, was found guilty July 3 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him a 180-day sentence, with 173 days suspended, credit for two and five days left to serve. Marriot also was given three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
KAITLYNN LEACH, 33, was found guilty July 3 of DUI, her second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, two years of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JASON BURNETT, 47, was found guilty June 30 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 75-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
BRANDON MCDERMAID, 38, was found guilty June 30 of DUI alcohol and a controlled substance, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him a 180-day sentence, with 89 days suspended and credit for 91 served. McDermaid was also given a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
KYLE PHIPPS, 43, was found guilty June 29 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
FRANCISCO LOPEZ VARGAS, 26, was found guilty June 28 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 153 days suspended and credit for 27, 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
JOSE B. NOYOLA, 23, was found guilty June 26 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 75-day sentence, 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
TIFFANY PALMER, 47, was found guilty June 26 of DUI, her third offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave her 180 days in jail, with 145 days suspended, credit for two and 33 days left to serve. Palmer also was given three years of supervised probation and a $1,420 fine.
JEREMY SIMICH, 38, was found guilty June 26 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years, and driving without an ignition interlock device. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, credit for four and three days left to serve. Simich also was given 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $1,390 fine.
AARON J. GARLICK, 23, was found guilty June 22 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
TAYLOR DUTTON, 34, was found guilty June 16 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
LAURIE ANN KUNTZ, 59, was found guilty June 14 of DUI. Bartlett gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JONATHAN M. OSCHE, 31, was found guilty June 14 of DUI. Bartlett gave him 120 days in jail, with 113 days suspended, credit for three and four days left to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $1,070 fine.
CHANCE GARRIOTT, 22, was found guilty June 12 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $560 fine.
ANDREW BOONE PAINTER, 45, was found guilty April 28 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with credit for three days and seven left to serve. Painter was also given 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
CARELESS DRIVING
JEFFREY ANDERSON, 35, was found guilty June 26 of careless driving. Phillips fined him $270.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
CONNOR ROICE, 19, was found guilty June 22 of underage drinking. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $370 fine.
CARSON BOWMAN, 18, was found guilty June 22 of underage drinking. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $370 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.