BURGLARY
NICHOLAS KIEFER, 30, has been charged in Circuit Court with two counts of stalking and one count of kidnapping, all felonies, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He is accused of twice violating a protection order May 3-4, the first time by getting into his ex-girlfriend’s car May 3 as she was leaving her home. They drove for awhile before ending up back at her home, where he left. At about 2:30 a.m. the next morning, police were called when a guest at a local hotel heard a woman screaming, “Help me ... help me” and was seen leaving in a gray car. The room had been rented to Kiefer. About 30 minutes later, police got a panic alarm from her phone. She told dispatch officers that she was fine and where she was parked. When officers responded, they found her in the passenger seat of her car with Kiefer in the driver’s seat. She told police that he had texted her to meet at the hotel and she agreed as long as he gave her money. They argued and physically fought. When she tried to leave, he pulled her back into the room at least twice, according to court documents. Physical evidence at the hotel, including a torn sweatshirt, corroborated her story. He said she contacted him to meet and that she hit him.
