DANIEL TYLER BORRING, 19, was sentenced March 2 to two to four years for failure to register as a sex offender and a three- to seven-year sentence for third-degree sexual assault was reinstated for violating his probation, which are to be served consecutively. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke recommended he be placed at Boot Camp at Newcastle. Rumpke also ordered him to pay $560 in fees and credited him with 105 days served for failure to register and 248 days on the sexual assault. Borring had registered as a sex offender June 17, but two months later when a deputy was making a compliance check, he couldn’t reach him. He learned that Borring was in treatment in Sheridan, but had de-registered in Campbell County. A month later he walked away from the treatment center. In the sexual assault case, a girl had called him in early August 2017 and asked to talk because she was depressed. But when he arrived, he seemed high and admitted that he’d smoked marijuana earlier, and then smoked some more. He started to kiss her and she pushed him away and told him to stop, which later led to intercourse. She told police that she started crying and begged him to stop, according to court documents.
